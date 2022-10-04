Jacques Osley's newly released "Trailing Jesus in the Old Testament" is an informative and helpful resource for students of the Bible

"Trailing Jesus in the Old Testament" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacques Osley is an articulate and carefully researched discussion of the Old Testament that will help biblical students find a deeper understanding of scripture.

Jacques Osley, who was born in Tyre, Lebanon, and studied in France and in the United States. Osley is an accounting professor at the Maricopa Colleges District in the State of Arizona and a management consultant. He received his master's in business administration, as well as his master's in accountancy. Aside from his academic accomplishments, he was awarded a doctorate in biblical studies and a doctorate in Christian philosophy.

Osley shares, "If you ever had the impression that the God of the Hebrews who strikes his enemies, requires blood sacrifices, and orders destruction of cities and tribes contradicts with the image of the forgiving, loving, and kind God of the New Testament, then you need to get a ride with the author on this journey, trailing Jesus in the Old Testament.

"By learning about the relation that the Lord had with the people of the Old Testament, we would get to know God and start a real relation with him. The whole book is one love story filled with compassion, trust, betrayal, and forgiveness. It is the story of God's promise to deliver a nation that will live endlessly; however, we needed to wait for the birth of the promised Messiah, his teachings, death, and resurrection to realize that the promised nation is not of this world.

"This book doesn't only take you on a tour and show you a variety of scenes in an array of scriptures. It also invites you to make your own discovery and to build your own relation with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacques Osley's new book will push readers to a deeper connection with God's word.

Osley shares in hopes of aiding believers on their spiritual journey so they can truly connect with God in the fulfilling relationship He promises to all.

