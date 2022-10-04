Supercapacitor Market Report 2022, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis And Forecast 2027

Supercapacitor market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global supercapacitor market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the supercapacitor market analysis. The global supercapacitor market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.5% during 2022-2027.

A supercapacitor, also known as an ultracapacitor, refers to an electronic device that stores extensive amounts of electrical charge. It comprises of two metal plates coated with porous activated carbon that are immersed in an electrolyte. Compared to the traditionally used batteries, supercapacitors offer numerous benefits, such as delivering stabilized power, remaining operational for a broader range of temperatures, handling more fluctuations, etc. Consequently, supercapacitors are utilized in smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices that run on batteries and require fast and regular charging to function. As a result, supercapacitors are widely used across various sectors, such as automotive, transportation, consumer electronics, power and energy, healthcare, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing requirement for energy-efficient equipment for solar and wind power systems is one of the key factors driving the supercapacitor market. Furthermore, the expanding product usage in the automotive industry for regenerative braking, short-term energy storage, burst-mode power delivery, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, supercapacitors are used in automobiles for smooth charge and discharge cycles, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences towards electric vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) are further augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the escalating demand for consumer electronic products with high or long-lasting battery capacities is anticipated to fuel the supercapacitor market over the forecasted period.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/supercapacitor-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AVX Corporation

Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera)

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden)

Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries)

Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

Tesla Inc.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/supercapacitor-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Breakup by Module Type:

Less than 25V

25-100V

More than 100V

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon and Metal Oxide

Conducting Polymer

Composite Materials

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports By IMARC Group

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report

Bio-plasticizers Market Report

Wearable Injectors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wearable-injectors-market

Microwave Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microwave-devices-market

Biosensors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biosensors-market

Robotic Process Automation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotic-process-automation-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.