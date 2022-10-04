Global eDiscovery Market Trends and Growth Opportunities 2022-2030 - Zion Market Research
Global eDiscovery Market accounted for USD 16017. 87 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32942.9 Million by 2028
Global eDiscovery Market accounted for USD 16017. 87 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32942.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 9.5% between 2021 and 2028 ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EDiscovery Market accounted for USD 16017. 87 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32942.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 9.5% between 2021 and 2028.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the eDiscovery market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the eDiscovery market together with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of opportunities available within the eDiscovery market on a global level.
To offer the users of this report a comprehensives read on the eDiscovery market, we have included the competitive landscape of the market and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the eDiscovery market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein components, end-user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view on the eDiscovery market by segmenting the market based on components, end-users, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. Key components covered under this study include software (on-premise software and off-premise software) and services. Key end-users segments covered under this study include government and regulatory agencies, enterprises (small, mid and large-sized), law firms. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
Globally, North America rules the worldwide eDiscovery market. It's likely to retain its supremacy within the future on the rear of got to improve information governance in corporations of all sizes and elevating employment of eDiscovery solutions in civil litigations. On the opposite hand, the Asia Pacific area is probably going to witness the rapid development of the eDiscovery market within the coming years. the event of the eDiscovery market in the Asia Pacific is going to be majorly originating from India, China, Japan, and South Korea.
The key players profiled in the report include HP Autonomy, IBM Corporation, Daegis Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Guidance Software Inc., Xerox Corporation, Epiq Systems Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., Navigant Consulting Inc., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., and Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. amongst others.
Browse the full “EDiscovery Market (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software And Services) For Government And Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid And Large-Size Enterprises) And Law Firms - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
Growth Factors
The key factors that are anticipated to drive the expansion of the market are specializing in proactive governance with data analytics and therefore the emergence of latest content sources, growth within the number of litigations across the world, increase in ESI & social media penetration, and ranging structure of regulatory policies. Still, growing chances of cyberattacks and data theft actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the lack of a talented professional workforce are expected to limit the market growth.
Component Segment Analysis Preview
The GDPR and therefore the US privacy laws and alongside the increasing amount of knowledge generation has have resulted in increased pressure on organizations to adopt eDiscovery solutions. Also, the threat of lawsuits for eDiscovery flaws is encouraging organizations to adopt eDiscovery solutions. Advanced analytical capabilities in eDiscovery solutions are offering customers improved and relevant insights from data, especially during the first case assessment phase. Furthermore, to deal with the prevailing systems, eDiscovery vendors are offering solutions with the potential to integrate with a spread of systems and fit any IT environment, thus making it faster, easier and cost-effective to put in and use eDiscovery solutions.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
