Global Data Quality Tools Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 2371.9 Million By 2028
The Global Data Quality Tools market accounted for USD 673.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2371.9 Million by 2028
The Global Data Quality Tools market accounted for USD 673.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2371.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the data quality tools market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2014, 2015, and 2016 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the data quality tools market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the data quality Tools market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the data quality tools market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and data quality tools type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the data quality tools market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Data quality tools market is segmented based on data type, component, vertical, and region. Data type segment under this study includes financial data, supplier data, customer data, and product data. The component segment includes software and services. A vertical segment includes banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and government. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.
Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide data quality tools market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the data quality tools market study. Enormous growth witnessed in enterprise information management activities is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America data quality tools market. The high number of market players being headquartered in North America is another significant factor that is supporting this regional data quality tools market.
Key players profiled in this market include Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend, Experian PLC, among others.
Browse the full “Data Quality Tools Market By Component (Software, and Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Government, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), By Data Type (Financial Data, Supplier Data, Customer Data, and Healthcare and Life Sciences): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unexpected, extensive and intense. It has interrupted supply chains, moved massive numbers of employees to remote work, different customer behavior vividly and driven unexpected shifts in demand. This means that corporations must unceasingly revive models, bring in novel and contemporary data, and familiarize more quickly to changing events. The spectacular swiftness and scale of the COVID-19 disaster have put marvelous levels of stress on models. However, the world markets are slowly opening to their full potential and theirs a surge in demand of Data Quality Tools. The market would remain bullish in upcoming year.
Growth Factors
Rise in the volume of business data across myriad firms along with mammoth need for acquiring high data quality in CRM and data integration activities is likely to propel the growth of data quality tools market in the years ahead. Apart from this, the need for enhancing the bottom-line performance by offering better customer engagement is expected to further drive data quality tools market trends. In addition, amplified preference for synchronizing data quality management tools within the organizations is expected to extend the scope of data quality tools business in the years to come.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
