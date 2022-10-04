Kolormatrix Adds V1000 1 Station / 4 color Manual Press to Collection
Kolormatrix, a well-known company that deals in manual press screen printing equipment and supplies, has recently added the V1000 1 Station / 4 color Manual Press to its showroom collection. The printing equipment is compact in size, and upgradeable to a 1 station / 4 color table top, or 4 station / 4 color, or even a 6 station / 6 color Free Standing press. This makes it ideal for small screen printing businesses currently operating with limited space and will expand in the future. But the best thing for customers is that it is available in EMI with Credit Key, with monthly payments that are incredibly affordable
The V1000 1 Station / 4 color Manual Press is manufactured by Vastex International, one of the most trusted and reliable brands in the screen printing industry. It is a commercial grade printer with heavy duty construction, designed and engineered to handle high volumes of screen printing work. With its ease of use and excellent printing efficiency, the manual press is capable of speeding up production without compromising on printing quality, increasing income generation.
Featuring a precision multicolor micro-registration printing, the V1000 1 Station / 4 color Manual Press can be used for printing different kinds of graphics of all colors. Off contact control gives it the ability to generate good quality prints with precise details and sharp edges that do fade, crack, or come off even after repeated wearing. It has 6 way head leveling and this all heads down feature allows more than one person to use the equipment at a time.
The manual screen printing press for sale V1000 is simple to set up and install, and it fits through a standard 33” doorway easily. It has 3 years warranty on manufacturer’s defects and non-warp warranty on the rubber coated steel pallets.
Speaking about the inspiration behind their company, owner Tanya said, “Kolormatrix started from my inspiration to combine my partner’s thirty two years of experience in the printing industry with my love for printing to educate the next generation of screen printers while bringing the highest-quality products supported by unparalleled customer service.”
About Kolormatrix: Based in Atlanta, Kolormatrix is a company that deals in high-quality screen printing equipment and supplies. It keeps an inventory of a large variety of inks, tools, materials, chemicals, and other accessories used in screen printing. The company also provides excellent services designed to offer solutions to any kind of screen printing related problems or challenges.
