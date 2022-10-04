Award Certificate

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health receives award for Best Global Clinical Development Support Provider, second year in a row.

Intrinseque Health continues its incredible journey towards achieving excellence in the dynamic field of clinical trials & drug development. “Today, it feels quite astonishing to realise the fact that the company has won the Best Global Clinical Development Support Provider award for 2 consecutive years. We would like to extend our gratitude to Global Health & Pharma (GHP) awards for this recognition once again in 2022,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

“The need for a robust clinical supply chain plan is often overlooked and underestimated. At Intrinseque Health, we foresee the granular approach required to highlight and address the pre-requisites of clinical trial development first-hand and work tirelessly to realise our capabilities and strengths to pursue each project with an emphasis on flawless execution. Intrinseque Health constantly tries to excel and move beyond its limits, thereby making us strive best to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers, This award further demonstrates Intrinseque Health’s unparalleled ability to build and execute robust global clinical supply plans for the its customer’s clinical development programs.” - Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation based in Singapore, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), and China (Beijing) & Taiwan (Taipei). With having over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing and procurement services. Intrinseque Health utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Contact: Email: contact@intrinsequehealth.com

Web: www.intrinsequehealth.com



Intrinseque Health

+65 9101 9015

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation