MEDIA ALERT: NU PropertyCasualty360 to Host Webinar "How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap"

WHAT: NU Property Casualty360 is hosting a webinar "How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap." Sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry, this webinar will provide an insider's view from top industry practitioners who are already putting AI to work within their own underwriting and claims operations to improve key operational metrics, mitigate the talent gap, and gain a competitive advantage. WHEN: Thursday October 6, 2022 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT WHO: Featured Speakers include: Greg Jamison, Senior Vice President of Underwriting, MEMIC

Ken Bunn, Vice President of Claims, Builders Mutual Insurance

Jeffrey Rieder, Partner Aon and Head, Ward Benchmarking WHY ATTEND: Attendees will learn: Key industry labor trends and metrics, and the challenges insurers are facing to recruit and retain the talented employees they need to grow

How insurers are leveraging AI to bridge the talent gap, capturing institutional knowledge and transferring it to less experienced employees,reducing training time

How to use AI to better assess underwriting risk and price policies to win more business and achieve target loss ratios

How AI can be leveraged to reduce claim duration and cost as well as improve operational efficiency WHERE: Learn more and register here.

About Gradient AI:

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast dataset comprised of tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insureds across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient, please visit https://www.gradientai.com.

