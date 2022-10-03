MEDIA ALERT: NU PropertyCasualty360 to Host Webinar "How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap"
Gradient AI Sponsors Webinar to Show how AI is Leveraged in Insurance & Bridges Talent Gap
NU Property Casualty360 is hosting a webinar "How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap." Sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry, this webinar will provide an insider's view from top industry practitioners who are already putting AI to work within their own underwriting and claims operations to improve key operational metrics, mitigate the talent gap, and gain a competitive advantage.
WHEN:
|Thursday October 6, 2022
|2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT
WHO:
|Featured Speakers include:
WHY ATTEND:
|Attendees will learn:
WHERE:
Learn more and register here.
Tweet this: How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry & Bridging Talent Gap Webinar: October 6, 2022, 2:00 pm ET https://www.gradientai.com/pc360-webinar #AI #insurance #insurtech
About Gradient AI:
Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast dataset comprised of tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insureds across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient, please visit https://www.gradientai.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005980/en/