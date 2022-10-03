Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for October 2022
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical and pharmacovigilance.
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
October 11- Understanding Biomarker Expression Using Multiplex Immunofluorescence (mIF) with FFPE Access for Clinical Trials
October 24- Leveraging Clinical Trial Ready IHC Assays from Target Validation to Prospective Enrollment and CDx Development
October 27- Time for Change in NASH: How Non-Invasive Biomarkers are Driving a Paradigm Shift in Clinical Trials and Clinical Care
October 27- NfL in Real-World Clinical Settings
CLINICAL TRIALS
October 4- How Agile Clinical Trials Unlock Universal Access to Rare Disease Research
October 5- Optimizing Clinical Supply Chain Management
October 6- Clinical Trial Budgeting and Execution: The Impact of a Unified, Digital Ecosystem and Real-Time Data Analytics
October 6- A Proactive Data Standards Strategy to Maximize Biopharma R&D Assets
October 7- Leveraging AI to Improve the Financial, Operational and Scientific ROI of Clinical Research
October 11- The Importance of Quality in the Informed Consent Process
October 11- Keep eCOA Off the Critical Path of Clinical Trial Startup
October 12- Trials of Tomorrow: The Latest Technologies Advancing Dry Eye Disease Research
October 18- Developing an Efficient eTMF Management Process with a Lean Clinical Team
October 19- Managing and Optimizing Clinical Supply in the Clinical Trial Market in China
October 20- Achieving Successful Cell Therapy Outcomes through Integrated Expertise
October 21- Response Prediction in Oncology Clinical Trials
October 24- Placebo Response Mitigation Strategies & Tools for Optimizing Clinical Trials
October 26- Imaging in Clinical Trials: Pitfalls and Promises
October 28- How to Optimize Patient and Clinician Outcome Assessment Data (COA) in Early Phase Clinical Trials
October 31- Pandemic Preparedness: Managing Clinical Research During a Public Health Emergency
October 31- Benefits of Bayesian Dose Escalation Designs for Oncology Studies
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
October 5- How to Unlock Electronic Health Record Notes Using AI for Real-World Evidence
October 18- Sales Enablement & Modernized Training — 3 Ways to Impact the Bottom Line
October 25- The Strategic and Scientific Imperative for Prospectively Generated Real-World Evidence
October 27- Getting Your Asset into the Global Market: Regulatory, Clinical and Commercial Considerations
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
October 4- 3 Keys to Creating Connected Digital Labs that Scale
October 5- Emerging Applications for Liquid Biopsy in Drug Development
October 12- Improving Clinical Attrition and Decision-Making with Artificial Intelligence
October 13- Fragment-Based Drug Discovery — Hitting Targets Using the Right Chemistry and Expertise Alliances
October 17- Metabolism-Dependent Cytotoxicity Assay (MDCA) for the Evaluation of the DILI Potential of Drug Candidates
October 19- Biological Macromolecules: Exploring Analytical Development and QC Case Studies in Antibody Developability and Biologics CMC
October 19- When's the Right Time to Get an eQMS?
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
October 6- Driving Better Titers and Shorter Timelines with a Robust and Scalable CHO DG44 Platform
October 12- How a Single Protein Tag Provides a Platform for Key Processes in Antibody Production
October 28- Obtaining Complex Peptides Thanks to Efficient Technologies is No Longer a Dream: Successful Stories of Difficult Syntheses
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
October 26- What Clinical Trial Participants Want — And How Sponsors can Deliver
October 28- Using Tech-Enabled Solutions to Amplify Diverse Clinical Trial Recruitment
PHARMACEUTICAL
October 20- Innovator Rx Drug Product Labeling 101: From Creation to Change Management
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
October 25- Reshaping Global ICSR Reporting to Deliver Real-Time Visibility and Oversight
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks