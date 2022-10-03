Las Cruces Rep. Nathan Small under investigation for Hatch Act violations

Santa Fe – NM State House Republican Leader Jim Townsend today called on State Representative Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) to return any campaign contributions that may have been illegally raised in violation the federal Hatch Act. The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform requested that the US Office of Special Counsel begin an investigation into potential violations of the Hatch Act by his wife, Xochitl Torres Small, former Congresswoman and current Under Secretary of Rural Development. Under Secretary Torres Small is accused of abusing her federal office to illegally raise campaign funds for Democrats, including her husband’s campaign in southern New Mexico.

On September 30, 2022, U.S. Rep. James Comer issued a letter to the Office of Special Counsel requesting an immediate investigation into the illegal campaign contributions and efforts made by Torres Small as a federal appointee to the USDA. The letter issued by Rep. Comer outlines the concerns that have arisen due to Torres Small’s involvement in the creation of and continued fundraising efforts for Shield PAC, whose mission is to “raise $26 million” to defend Democrats. Torres Small has served as a paid consultant for Shield PAC.

“I trust that Rep. Nathan Small will do the right thing and transparently return illegally obtained funds in the interest of regaining the public’s trust,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (R-Artesia). “Voter trust is so fragile at this moment, and I am hopeful that Rep. Small will expeditiously come clean to the public about his involvement in this potential illegal scheme.”

The letter from NM House GOP Leader Townsend, and a copy of Rep. Comer’s letter, is attached to this release.

###

