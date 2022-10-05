SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira is now live on the Atlassian Marketplace
SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira is now live on the Atlassian MarketplaceUKRAINE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAP Analytics Cloud is an all-in-one BI tool for companies working with the SAP ecosystem and using multiple data sources to analyze and predict business outcomes. Jira is a leading agile Atlassian Software, adding it as a data source will widen the data landscape and help different teams to view all their projects as one.
Alpha Serve created an optimal solution - the BI connector for integrating these two essential tools for big and small companies. SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira is a professional software to connect Jira to SAP Analytics Cloud for quick and easy data export.
With this app, data analysts and business intelligence professionals will advance analyzing and reporting possibilities by creating complete and informative reports based on any Jira Cloud data (Jira Work Management, Jira Software, Jira Service Management) including default Jira fields and custom fields, History, Worklogs, Sprints, 3-party apps data (Tempo Timesheets, Tempo Planner, Advanced Roadmaps, Xray, etc.), and others.
SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira has a user-friendly interface and easy setup, thus any required team member can create a URL connection within a few clicks and no coding skills.
“Most of the time companies are trying to control data or to understand it. Our goal is to provide the automation tool that helps them to spend less time on these processes and start sooner planning for success. With the idea of how our products can benefit each customer's unique requirements, we developed a connector that is featured with filtering options to ensure custom data export fits all business needs.”
Alpha Serve is a software development company that contributes reliable and large-scale tools for leading products on multiple platforms. There is a great list of products developed for Atlassian, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Shopify.
Alpha Serve is among the top-rated and fast-growing companies. Being an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner Alpha Serve has recently released an updated version of Power BI Connector for Jira with a unique and advanced feature - Power BI dashboard templates.
Besides the significant updates to existing products, in 2022 Alpha Serve team was able to present 5 new major products: Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, Power BI Connector for Zendesk, Tableau Connector for Zendesk, Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira, and now SAP Connector for Jira.
Anna Odrynska
Alpha Serve
+380 98 037 7286
atlassian@alpha-serve.com