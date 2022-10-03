Real Life Real Crime, the podcast dominates 2022 People's Choice Podcast Awards
Woody Overton, host of Real Life Real Crime, the podcast triumphs this years People's Choice Podcast Awards!BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twisted, gruesome, evil, sometimes funny but always true: Real Life Real Crime is weekly true crime podcast hosted by Woody Overton since 2019. In each show, Woody goes in depth into cases he has personally worked, which gives his audience a unique and exclusive perspective as only Woody can describe. His personal knowledge of real cases he worked during his career and his story-telling ability have created what has been described as a “cult following” by news media. These loyal fans are instrumental in the success of the podcast and the now numerous awards and accolades Woody and the podcast have received. Awards granted by organizations such as the People’s Choice Podcast Awards, also known as the Podcast Awards, have been greatly influential in the growth of listeners since the beginning of the podcast. The Podcast Awards have been honoring the podcast community since 2005, making it the longest running podcast award in the podcasting space. The platform is unique in its design to be completely reliant on fans and listeners of podcasts. In order for a podcast to even be nominated, it is up to fans to do so.
Real Life Real Crime has now been nominated 10 times for multiple titles since 2019. Between 2019 and 2021, Real Life Real Crime won Best Storyteller-Drama and Best Male Host. Premiering on September 30th, the 2022 Podcast Awards were a monumental for Real Life Real Crime. The podcast was nominated in 4 categories including: Best Male Host, Storyteller-Drama, True Crime, and the People’s Choice Award. Of the preceding titles, Woody graciously won and accepted 3 of these awards: Best Male Host, Storyteller- Drama and for the first time, True Crime. However, Woody won four awards this year by winning the Listener Influencer of the Year Award, a write-in award granted to five podcasts based on voters’ submissions. This total of four awards grants Real Life Real Crime to have the highest earning of awards received to one show in a singular ceremony.
Check out Real Life Real Crime and Woody’s other podcasts, Scorched Justice and Bloody Angola, wherever you listen to podcasts.
