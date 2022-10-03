CRESCENT PROMOTES SEVERAL EXECUTIVES TO NEW LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

Andrew Lombardi Noelle Garsek Mark Cox

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the promotions of three executives to senior corporate positions within the leadership team. Andrew Lombardi takes over as Chief Financial Officer; Noelle Garsek steps into the role of Senior Vice President, General Counsel; and Mark Cox moves into the role of Senior Vice President, Finance.

Andrew Lombardi joined Crescent in 2010 and has served as Asset Management Counsel, Vice President, Corporate Counsel, and more recently as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. He also assumed the role of Chief Compliance Officer in 2020. As Chief Financial Officer, Lombardi will oversee all corporate operational aspects of the company and will provide strategic direction and oversight to the accounting, finance, legal, human resources, and information technology departments. Additionally, he will oversee all debt for the company and will continue as Chief Compliance Officer. Lombardi earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and finance from Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business in 2003 and a Juris Doctorate degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in 2006.

“Andrew has been instrumental in all aspects of our business and has a strong background in accounting and finance,” said Jason Anderson, Co-CEO of Crescent. “He is well positioned for this new role.”

Noelle Garsek joined Crescent in 2019 as Vice President, Senior Counsel, responsible for overseeing the legal aspects of the company’s acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management. Noelle has over 20 years of experience as a transactional real estate attorney and worked closely with Crescent as outside counsel prior to joining the company. In her role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Noelle will oversee all legal aspects of the company and advise on legal strategies and risks in transactions. Garsek graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1998 and earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in 2001.

Mark Cox joined Crescent in 2004 and was promoted to Vice President, Finance in 2014. During his tenure with Crescent Cox has been responsible for corporate overhead, public and internal reporting, cash management, treasury oversight, closing coordination on acquisitions and dispositions, managing corporate Fund cash and debt, and overall support for all the assets in the GP Invitation Funds. In his new role, as Senior Vice President, Finance, Mark will continue overseeing company-wide treasury and cash management and will be partnering with Andrew Lombardi on management and oversight of all debt-related matters. Cox received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas A&M University in 1994 and is a certified public accountant.

“Crescent has built a deep management team of knowledgeable and experienced members with expertise unparalleled in our industry,” said Conrad Suszynski, Co-CEO of Crescent. “This deep bench allows Crescent to promote from within.”

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.