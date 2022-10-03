Submit Release
Statement from the Office of U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, after experiencing mild symptoms, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman tested positive for COVID. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and is grateful that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms. She is sharing the news of her positive COVID test out of an abundance of transparency

The Administrator’s office is in the process of notifying those with whom she may have been in close contact following CDC guidance. The President is not considered a close contact.

Administrator Guzman will isolate at home for five days and return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, she will maintain a virtual work schedule.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


