Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,053 in the last 365 days.

Vaccitech to Present at Upcoming October Investor & Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Thomas G. Evans, Vice President, Corporate Development, Nick Fullenkamp, Senior Vice President, Synthetic Immunotherapies, Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, and Senior Research Development Scientist, Dr. Hugh Welles will be participating in the following conferences in October.

Event: Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference, Bethesda  
Date: Monday, October 3 – Tuesday, October 4  
Panel: Emerging Vaccine Opportunities in Modulating the Immune System  
Participant: Dr. Geoffrey Lynn
Time: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. EDT on Monday, October 3
   
Event: World Vaccine Congress, Barcelona, Spain
Date: Tuesday, October 11 – Friday, October 14
Presentation: A Novel Approach for Focusing Antibody Responses as a Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine
Participant: Dr. Hugh Welles
Time: 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12
   
Presentation: Novel Cancer Vaccine Program: Updates HPV Cancer Vaccine
Participant: Dr. Geoffrey Lynn
Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 14
   
Event: HC Wainwright 3rd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference, Virtual
Date: Tuesday, October 18
Presentation: Fireside Chat
Participant: Dr. Thomas G. Evans
Time: 09:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 18
   
Event: BIO-Europe, Leipzig, Germany
Date: Monday, October 24 – Wednesday, October 26
Attending: Nick Fullenkamp
  Available to participate in 1x1 partnering meetings


About Vaccitech plc
Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity and diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as a few prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Vaccitech Media contacts:
Katja Stout, Scius Communications (EU)
Direct: +44 (0) 7789435990
Email: katja@sciuscommunications.com

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D., Burns McClellan, Inc. (U.S.)
Email: klarch@burnsmc.com rflamm@burnsmc.com

Gemma Brown, CFO, Vaccitech
Email: IR@vaccitech.co.uk


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vaccitech to Present at Upcoming October Investor & Scientific Conferences

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.