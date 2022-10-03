Scottish American Acquires Hawkeye Wholesale Insurance Services, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, CA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish American announced today that it acquired Hawkeye Wholesale Insurance Services, Inc. (“Hawkeye”) of Liberty Lake, WA on October 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hawkeye was founded in 2012. Based in the state of Washington, they have capabilities of underwriting in the states of California, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

“We are dedicated to providing the highest quality customer service and insurance products in the wholesale insurance industry,” says Nathan Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawkeye Wholesale Insurance Services, Inc. “Fostering long term relationships with our retail agents is the backbone of our business. We are pleased to be joining Scottish American and continuing to provide the high level of quality our agents expect.”

“Hawkeye is comprised of insurance professionals equipped with many years of underwriting experience in the wholesale insurance marketplace,” says Farrell Yarkosky, Vice President, Hawkeye Wholesale Insurance Services, Inc. “We are dedicated, experienced and hardworking and we look forward to being part of the Scottish American organization who shares this strong work ethic. “

“I’m pleased to welcome Hawkeye to Scottish American, “ says Steven A. Cook, Interim CEO/COO, Scottish American. “Hawkeye is a group of professionals with a strong commitment to excellence in every facet of their operation. I know they will be successful as part of our team.”

Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided legal counsel to Scottish American, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. Fennemore Dowling Aaron provided legal counsel to Hawkeye, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Scottish American

Scottish American was founded in 2009. It grew out of an investment fund focused on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. The company takes pride in its unconventional, producer-led culture. Teamwork is exemplified by lack of official titles and entirely flat organizational structure. Responsibility isn’t delegated, it’s taken. Scottish American works with a long list of carriers in both admitted and non-admitted markets on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas. For more information, please visit www.scottishamerican.com.

