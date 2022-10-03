Definitive Healthcare announces changes to Board of Directors

Sastry Chilukuri joins Board of Directors and Randy Winn departs

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced two changes to its Board of Directors. On September 30, 2022, Sastry Chilukuri, who currently serves as co-chief executive officer of Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, joined the Board of Directors and the audit committee of the Board, while Randy Winn, managing director of 22C Capital, stepped down from the Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sastry Chilukuri to the Definitive Healthcare Board of Directors,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Sastry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Sastry will be a valuable resource for our entire leadership team as we continue to expand our presence in the life sciences industry.”

Chilukuri was named co-CEO of Medidata in 2021. Chilukuri is also the Founder & President of Acorn AI, Medidata’s Data Science business. Chilukuri brings more than 22 years of expertise in healthcare technology. Before joining Medidata, Chilukuri was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 12 years advising biopharma, medical device, technology, private equity, and public sector clients around the world. Prior to that, he worked for GE Healthcare in software engineering, product development, and operations. His perspectives have been widely disseminated, including conferences, media, and numerous publications on McKinsey Insights.

Chilukuri holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Master of Science from The Ohio State University, and a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) in Varanasi, India.

“I’m excited to join the Definitive Healthcare Board of Directors,” said Chilukuri. “The market for healthcare commercial intelligence is large and continuing to grow. Definitive Healthcare’s innovative SaaS platform, combined with their game-changing analytics for the life sciences industries, has them perfectly positioned to be an industry leader in this important market. I look forward to bringing my decades of experience in life sciences to the team.”

Winn had served on the Definitive Healthcare Board of Directors since 2019.

“Randy has been a great partner to me and the Definitive Healthcare leadership team during his three years on the board,” said Jason Krantz, Founder and Executive Chairman of Definitive Healthcare. “Randy has not only been instrumental in helping Definitive Healthcare grow to the more than 3,000 customers that we have today, but also provided insightful guidance throughout our IPO process last year. On behalf of the entire Definitive Healthcare family, I want to thank him for his service.”

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

