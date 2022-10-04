San José City College Breaks Ground on Career Education Complex

Artist Rendering of the SJCC Career Education Complex (L-R) SJCC VP Business and Workforce Development Maniphone Dickerson, JGM CEO Ryan Gales, SJECCD Chancellor Raul Rodriguez, ASG Rep. Valeria Herrera Vasquez, SJECCD Board President Bob Livengood, SJCC President Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC VP Admin. Affairs Chris Hawken

The 85-thousand SF complex is the college bond program's flagship, scheduled for completion in 2024

It will pave the way for increased innovation and opportunities for our students to complete certificates and degrees in the fasted growing careers in Silicon Valley.” — Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC President

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San José City College campus community broke ground on the strikingly designed Career Education Complex scheduled for completion in 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29 celebrated more than two years of planning for the $186.5 million project, one of the state's biggest construction projects of its kind.

"SJCC will now have an 85-thousand square foot state-of-the-art facility to house our Career Education programs," said SJCC president Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng. "It will pave the way for increased innovation and opportunities for our students to complete certificates and degrees in the fastest growing careers in Silicon Valley -- software and web development, computer information systems, construction and maintenance, electrical, medical assisting, and more."

The building, designed by famed architectural firm Steinberg Hart will house classrooms, program-specific labs for skilled workers, medical, business, and information technology disciplines, offices, student support spaces, social spaces, and food services. The complex will also be LEED Platinum Net Zero.

The project includes the renovation of the 200 Wing, one of the first Career Education buildings constructed on the campus when it opened on Moorpark Ave. in the early 1950s. The two buildings will complement one another functionally and aesthetically to form one complex while preserving an important piece of SJCC's history.

"I also want to thank our San José Evergreen Community College District bond team, the SJCC administrative services team, the Career Education Division team, and our project partners Steinberg Hart, Flint Builders, and Jenkins/Gales & Martinez," said Tomaneng.

The funding for the Career Education complex was made possible by San José voters who overwhelmingly approved Measure X in 2016, which funded capital improvement projects at SJCC and its sister campus, Evergreen Valley College.

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San José City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities.

SJCC Career Education Welcome