Opera Mississippi Announces A "Spectacular" 77th Season

Victor Trevino Jr. stars as Elvis Presley in "An Elvis Christmas", part of the Opera's Duling Hall Concert Series on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

Andre Chiang and Kelly Singer are set to star in an re-imagined Mississippi version of Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" at Duling Hall on Oct 28 - 29, 2022.

Founded in 1945, Opera Mississippi is the ninth oldest continuously running Opera Company in the US. Shown here is a scene from their 2017 production of "Rigoletto" at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS.