Opera Mississippi Announces A "Spectacular" 77th Season

Logo for Opera Mississippi

A portrait of Elvis impersonator, Victor Trevino, Jr. in character as the King of Rock and Roll. He sits upon a suitcase in a vintage 1950s style suite. His hair is styled in a 1950s pompadour, just like young Elvis wore.

Victor Trevino Jr. stars as Elvis Presley in "An Elvis Christmas", part of the Opera's Duling Hall Concert Series on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

Portraits of "Gianni Schicchi" cast members, Andre Chiang and Kelly Singer.

Andre Chiang and Kelly Singer are set to star in an re-imagined Mississippi version of Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" at Duling Hall on Oct 28 - 29, 2022.

Shown here is a scene from their 2017 production of "Rigoletto" at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS.

Founded in 1945, Opera Mississippi is the ninth oldest continuously running Opera Company in the US. Shown here is a scene from their 2017 production of "Rigoletto" at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS.

Shown is singer Ora Reed during her February 2019 performance at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS. She's wearing a sequined red gown with flowy sleeves, and feather trim. She is accompanied by piano. The Opera MS logo is shown behind her.

The Duling Hall Concert Series is a casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal setting ranging from small operas and operettas to tributes, Jazz, and more.

Opera Mississippi is back and better than ever as it celebrates its 77th season! The season's first production is scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2022.

Our dynamic seasons offer something for everyone to experience!”
— Stacey Trenteseaux, Executive Director, Opera Mississippi
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Mississippi is back and better than ever as it celebrates its historic 77th season. Please mark your calendars and make plans to join us.

“Our dynamic seasons offer something for everyone to experience!” stated Opera Mississippi Executive Director, Stacey Trentesaux.

A celebration event was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, where the 2022-2023 season was kicked off with excitement during "Spectacular, Spectacular," an Opening Night Broadway Gala at the Jackson Yacht Club in Jackson, MS. Patrons attending enjoyed performances of timeless and iconic Broadway classics from singers Maryann Kyle, Matt Morgan, Paul Houghtaling, Temperance Jones, Jessica Wilkinson, Katie Newton, Keegan Gulledge, and backed by the Tyler Kemp Trio.

This season's first performance will be held on October 28 and 29, 2022 at Duling Hall in Jackson, and is the first in this season's Duling Hall Concert Series. The series is a slate of six casual, cabaret-style performances ranging from Opera and Jazz to Elvis.

On February 13, 2023 the annual "Future Stars of the Stage" concert will be held. It is sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation. This annual show highlights the eight finalists of Opera Mississippi's annual John Alexander National Vocal Competition that were selected from hundreds of applicants. You'll be impressed by the finalists' performances as they compete for the top prizes to be awarded by our national panel of judges. The live concert will announce the winner placements.

April 22, 2023 marks the season's Grand Finale with the production of "Die Fledermaus! (or… The Bat Gets Even!)" by Johann Strauss II, one of the world's most beloved comic operas. The performance will be held at Jackson's Thalia Mara Hall.

Mark your Calendar for these exciting performances.

Individual and season ticket packages are on sale at www.operams.org.

October 28 and 29, 2022 - Opera Mississippi returns to Duling Hall with “A Weird and Wacky Halloween Weekend at the Opera!”—two short operas performed in English: "The Medium" by Gian Carlo Menotti and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini. Audiences will enjoy two very different operatic experiences: one tragic and one comic. The stage director for both operas will be Carroll Freeman from Brandon, MS. The audience is encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes, with prizes awarded.

November 14, 2022 - The Chip Herrington Jazz 5 performs “Songs for my Father,” an exciting evening of jazz favorites at Duling Hall. Executive Director, Stacey Trenteseaux stated, “If you like jazz and want to support artists from Mississippi, don’t miss this show.”

December 1, 2022 - Join us at Duling Hall for Elvis!!!
The world renowned, award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist, Victor Trevino will put you in the holiday spirit in "An Elvis Christmas." There is no better way to spend this Christmas season than by listening to classic Elvis Presley holiday hits!

January 16, 2023 - "Voices Of Freedom" featuring Mississippi artists, Tiffany Williams Cole, John Christopher Adams, Zachary Thaggard, Temperance Jones, and Tyler Kemp on piano, will take the audience on a historic journey exploring Black Culture and the Civil Rights Movement.

February 13, 2023 - “Future Stars of the Stage” stars this year's eight finalists of the annual John Alexander National Vocal Competition, which were selected from hundreds of applicants. The placement of the winners will be announced live at this concert event! This performance is sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation.

March 6 - “La Divina” is part of the Maria Callas Global Centennial Celebration! In 2006, Opera News said, “Her artistic achievements were so profound that nearly thirty years after her death, she’s still the definition of the diva as artist—and still one of classical music’s best-selling vocalists.”

April 22 - “Die Fledermaus! (or… The Bat Gets Even!)” by Johann Strauss II, one of the world’s most beloved comic operas, is sure to leave the audience laughing hysterically and wanting more! Thalia Mara Hall will never be the same!

This is one of our best and most diverse seasons yet. Opera Mississippi is dedicated to providing the community with uplifting, family-friendly performances, and the variety of shows that we are presenting this season demonstrates our commitment to providing culturally enriching opportunities for everyone.

For more information on all events and to purchase tickets, go to www.operams.org

About Opera Mississippi
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through world-class opera, musical theatre and popular musical experiences while providing educational outreach and emerging artist opportunities that reflect community connection and culture and preserving the art form of opera.

###

Stacey Trenteseaux
Opera Mississippi / Mississippi Opera Association
+1 601-960-2300
info@operams.org

You just read:

