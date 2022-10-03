Governor Abbott Appoints Vegas To Texas Energy Reliability Council

October 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Pablo Vegas to the Texas Energy Reliability Council for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Energy Reliability Council was established to ensure that the energy and electric industries in the state meet high-priority human needs, address critical infrastructure concerns, and enhance coordination and communication in the energy and electric industries.

Pablo Vegas of Austin is the new President and CEO of ERCOT. He has over 27 years of experience in the electric and gas industries and in management consulting. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President of NiSource Utilities. Additionally, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for American Electric Power (AEP) Texas. One of his many executive roles at AEP included President and Chief Operating Officer of AEP Ohio. He is a trustee of the American Gas Association Foundation and a member of the Society of Gas Lighting and Young Presidents' Organization. Vegas received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.