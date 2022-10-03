Storm cleanup information for coastal areas affected by hurricane

CANADA, October 3 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – As people affected by hurricane Fiona clean up their homes and properties, the Department of Environment and Local Government is providing information on the disposal of damaged items.

Residents in the Pointe-du-Chêne area are advised that dumpsters have been set up in two locations for storm-related garbage and debris:

Parlee Beach Provincial Park – overflow parking lot – 45 Parlee Beach Rd. (until Saturday, Oct. 8)

St. Winifred’s Anglican Church parking lot – 195 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd. (until Friday, Oct. 14)

These dumpsters will be emptied regularly.

Non-hazardous storm-related items may also be dropped off, at no charge, at the Southeast Eco 360 waste management facility, 100 Enviro Dr., Berry Mills. Its operating hours are:

Monday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 am- 8 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 am – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 am – 5 p.m.

The facility will be open on Thanksgiving, Monday, Oct. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hazardous materials, such as petroleum and propane tanks, chemical containers, dead animal carcasses, etc., will not be accepted. Avoid contact with any hazardous materials. People should not burn their debris, as this can cause negative environmental impacts. Illegal dumping is also prohibited, and offenders are subject to fines.

For information on the proper disposal of any hazardous material, contact the Moncton regional office of the Department of Environment and Local Government at 506-856-2374.

03-10-22