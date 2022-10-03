Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Blanket to Soothe & Calm the User (AAT-4660)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a blanket to help soothe and calm the user at any place or time," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the THE SOOTHING MUSIC BLANKET. My design would provide added comfort, warmth and entertainment at home, while traveling, picnicking, camping or during other activities."

The invention provides an improved design for a blanket. In doing so, it offers a soothing environment. As a result, it enhances peace of mind, comfort and relaxation and it enables the user to play music. The invention features a therapeutic and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restless sleepers, individuals with sensory processing disorder, autism, anxiety, depression, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

