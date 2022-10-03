Empire Life Investments Inc. to terminate the Empire Life Dividend Growth Mutual Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Life Investments Inc., the manager of the Empire Life Mutual Funds will terminate the Empire Life Dividend Growth Mutual Fund (the “Fund”), effective December 5, 2022.



Investors may redeem their units of the Fund up to the close of business on December 5, 2022. Empire Life Investments Inc. will waive any redemption fees, sales charges or short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of the Fund.

Effective immediately, the Fund is closed to new purchases.

Empire Life Investments Inc. will send a notice to each investor in the Fund regarding the termination.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of June 30, 2022 the company managed approximately $17 billion in assets. Follow Empire Life Investments on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sherif Farid

Director, Investment Marketing and Communications

Empire Life

sherif.farid@empire.ca

416 945 7466



