DMS Announces Major Rebrand and Name Change to Truelio

New name and identity support the company's recent growth and strategic vision while marking an inspiring next chapter for the rapidly emerging agency.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS), a leading brand experience, digital marketing and technology transformation agency, announced today it is changing its corporate name to Truelio and has unveiled a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning.

The launch follows a year-long initiative designed to create a new brand identity that embodies the agency's renewed sense of purpose, energy and enthusiasm, while capturing its unique culture and nearly two decades of success partnering with many of the world's leading brands.

"This rebrand has been an exciting transformational process for us. As we grew, the DMS name no longer captured the essence of who we were at our core. The transition to Truelio is an initial step in a new and exciting chapter of our company," said John Kauffman, Truelio's CEO & president.

"Truelio is a relationship-based firm, driven by the success of our partners. We use our expertise and insight to elevate our partner capabilities and in turn, their very own customer experiences," Kauffman said. "We push for our partners to be the true hero and successfully stand out among the rest. We understand that great partnerships lead to great things and that means being true to our purpose, one another and our partner promise. We're thrilled to introduce the uniqueness that Truelio brings to the marketplace - where passion meets purpose."

Today's announcement marks another milestone in the evolution of Truelio. Earlier this year, the agency expanded through its merger with Muse Marketing + Creative, a Wilmington, Delaware-based full-service strategic marketing and brand experience agency. Since the merger, the company has also expanded its in-house creative and account services teams.

Visit www.truelio.com to explore the new website and brand, and learn more about the company's experience, capabilities and broad suite of brand experience, digital marketing, creative, and technology solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio, formerly Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS), is a premier full-service brand experience, digital marketing and technology transformation agency. Based in Atlanta (GA) with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture has helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their customers. Visit www.truelio.com to explore the new website and brand, and learn more about the company's experience, capabilities and broad suite of brand experience, digital marketing, creative, and technology solutions.

Contact Information:

Randy Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer

randy.dawson@truelio.com

770-407-6302



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment