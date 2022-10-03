New U.S. APEC Business Advisory Council Member Appointment

The United States welcomes the appointment of Ginger Lew, CEO, Three Oaks Investments LLC, to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

Ms. Lew and her ABAC counterparts from the other APEC economies will advise APEC Leaders on issues affecting the continued growth of the region’s economy. In this role, Ms. Lew will provide recommendations reflecting the perspective of U.S. stakeholders. ABAC, created in 1995, consists of up to three business representatives from each APEC economy and is a key component of APEC’s multi-stakeholder approach to trade and economic policies. ABAC meets throughout the year to discuss policy recommendations, undertakes activities to promote trade and investment, as well as sustainable and inclusive growth, and reports annually to APEC Leaders.

Ms. Lew is a senior policy advisor to I Squared Capital, a $34 billion global infrastructure fund based in Miami, Florida. Ms. Lew is also an entrepreneur and was one of the co-founders and Managing Director of Cube Hydro Partners, a U.S. clean energy company based in Bethesda, Maryland. She guided the company through an expansive acquisition period and led critical regulatory and financial negotiations throughout the life cycle of the company. In October 2019, Cube Hydro was sold to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy. She is currently CEO of Three Oaks Investments, which provides consulting services to U.S. and international companies.

Previously, Ms. Lew held a number of roles in the United States government, including most recently as the White House National Economic Council Senior Counselor, where she led work on small business, financial and procurement reform policies, innovation, and commercialization policies. Ms. Lew has also served as Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer at the U.S. Small Business Administration, General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. Ms. Lew has also served on numerous corporate and not for profit boards including the Meyer Foundation, the Smithsonian Institute, Asian Americans for Advancing Justice, and the East West Center. Ms. Lew served on the NASDAQ Listing and Hearing Review Council for ten years as a member and Co-Chair. She is the Co-Founder of the Association of Asian American Investment Managers, a trade organization that promotes diversity and inclusion in the investment industry.

For more than 30 years, APEC has served as the premier economic platform for the United States to engage our regional partners on structural issues to advance an economic and trade architecture that opens markets, promotes high standards, and promotes sustainable and inclusive growth.

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov.