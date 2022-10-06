Historical Theater in Augusta Lifts Curtains After 50 Years to a Sold Out One-Man-Show

Photo Credits: Dave Dostie Photo Credits: Axell Photography & Dave Dostie Photo Credits: Axell Photography & Dave Dostie Photo Credits: Axell Photography & Dave Dostie

After 53 years of darkness, the curtains finally lifted at the Augusta Colonial Theatre to a sold-out crowd.

Augusta Colonial Theater, located in Maine, lifted its curtains to a sold-out crowd after being shut down for half a century. The stage was graced by a single magic and mind-reading performer , Kent Axell. He is a native of Manchester and this was his first time performing at the theatre.To bring exposure to the historical Augusta Colonial Theater while it undergoes a massive $8.5 million renovation, Kent traveled from Las Vegas to Maine, preparing a night of magical mind-reading for his hometown. A long-time friend of the performer (and owner of 49 Franklin Reception Hall and Mystic Theater), Scot Grassette, did a masterful job of setting up stage lights on a stage that, according to Kent, "had the ancient vibe of an underground Speakeasy, which is the perfect environment for my type of performance".Every person in the audience was captivated by his performance and the audience's energy was electric. The hundreds of people that were there were visibly excited to be sitting in the space that was once known as a venue that produced silent films.Exchanges between the stage performer and audience were explosive. Every joke and ad-lib landed, every effect was impactful, and the event was a raging success. Kent's magic brought the historic theater back to life. It was an unforgettable night for all who were able to witness it. "He was the perfect opening act for us! Everyone found him to be delightfully mysterious and highly skilled," said Kathi Wall about the performance.The Augusta Colonial Theater has impressive plans to bring cultural arts back into the historical site. Colonial Senior Players is a new group forming and the Youth TheaterGroup will be restored. The stage is large enough for an orchestra or symphony to perform. The modern auxiliary building will have a restaurant overlooking the river, a smaller venue theater, and community gathering spaces.The goal of the theater, as defined by its website, is to restore and operate the historic Colonial Theater in downtown Augusta, Maine as an art and cultural center for the artistic, educational, and charitable benefit of the community.Native brothers and sisters of Maine who have developed arts and cultural careers are encouraged to reach out to Executive Director, Kathi Wall if they would like to participate in raising awareness of the revitalization efforts.Colonial Theater Administrative Offices70 StateAugusta, Maine 04330207-620-6029director@augustacolonial.orgcolonialtheater.org

