Sourgum Waste Announces South East Expansion
America's first haulsourcing platform, formerly known as Alliance Disposal, launches services in Virginia and North Carolina this October
With Sourgum Waste, we have a technology and marketing partner that helps us acquire customers and streamline orders, while letting us do what we do best: efficiently & professionally haul waste away.”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourgum Waste, America’s First Haulsourcing Platform, is happy to announce further expansion into the Southeastern United States with the rollout of its sustainable waste and recycling services to the metropolitan areas of Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, as well as Virginia Beach and Richmond, Virginia on October 3, 2022.
— JB Mercado, owner of Mercado's Dumpster Service
This expansion is part of an effort to revolutionize the outdated waste and recycling industry across America by providing modern solutions and incredible customer support. Sourgum Waste equips waste disposal customers of all types and sizes with simple, adapted applications to manage all their waste and recycling needs, and supplies their hauling partners with powerful hardware and software to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their operations. The carbon-neutral waste company is making the world a cleaner place by diverting trash from landfills into upcycle streams, and planting trees for every order placed through them.
Teams at Sourgum Waste have worked to identify areas of opportunity for growth, and are partnering with haulers in these areas that are equally dedicated to improving efficiency and environmental sustainability in the waste & recycling industry.
With some rich history, exciting local landmarks, rich business and industrial centers, as well as sporting and academic hubs, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Virginia Beach and Richmond are the heart of the South East. The population and activity in these areas are growing steadily, and, with that, the need for sustainable waste management. Sourgum Waste is now here to help homeowners, business owners and contractors alike with modern, responsible and dependable waste disposal services.
“We are dedicated to providing home and business owners in the South East with a simple and affordable way to reach their waste disposal goals, and workers in the industry with a means to earn a steady income and achieve environmental sustainability. This is the first new expansion since we have rebranded from Alliance Disposal to Sourgum Waste, and we are excited to introduce ourselves under our new look.” said Joseph DiNardi-Mack, Sourgum Waste’s Co-founder and CEO.
Sourgum Waste will partner with dozens of new waste haulers in the South East, providing dumpster rentals, recurring trash and recycling removal for businesses, and soon - curbside trash and recycling collection for homeowners. With this most recent expansion, as Sourgum Waste continues to invest in the future of sustainable waste management, the company is partnered with over 240 haulers across the entire East Coast, supporting local businesses and the jobs of those they employ.
“With Sourgum Waste, we have a technology and marketing partner that helps us acquire customers and streamline orders, while letting us do what we do best: efficiently and professionally haul waste away. We feel good partnering with Sourgum Waste, knowing that they are also tackling our industry's sustainability challenge.” Said JB Mercado, owner of Mercado's Dumpster Service.
Sourgum Waste closed their first round of funding in May of 2022 and has since then grown from its home market of New Jersey into Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C and Florida, at a pace of 2 new metropolitan areas a month.
About Sourgum Waste: Sourgum Waste (formerly Alliance Disposal) is America’s First Haulsourcing Platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Their friendly, US-based customer success team assists clients from homeowners to contractors and large corporations alike. Sourgum Waste closed its first round of funding in May 2022.
