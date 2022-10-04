Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation Receives Autographed Poster from Clint Eastwood
Autographed Clint Eastwood Poster to Benefit Jazz Foundation by Providing Free music, instruments, and scholarships to young Musicians in Need
This autographed poster from Clint Eastwood will help young jazz musicians in need. With COVID and world events, music is more important than ever before. Music heals and unites.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation has announced it has received an autographed poster from Clint Eastwood. All proceeds from the poster will be donated to the Foundation, which provides free instruments, music, and scholarships to young jazz musicians in need. Clint. While Clint Eastwood is best known for his work in Hollywood, he's also a composter, jazz aficionado, and producer/director of Bird, a biographical film about jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker.
Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation says, "This autographed poster from Clint Eastwood will help young jazz musicians in need. With COVID and world events, music is more important than ever before. Music heals and unites."
While Gerry Mulligan was known as one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in history, he was also known for donating his time to helping young musicians in need. As part of his legacy, the Foundation honors his wishes by holding an annual contest and donating saxophone ensembles – valued at more than $10,000 - to schools in need each year. High schools in Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and numerous other cities have all been the recipients of the donation.
This year's Grand Prize Winner of Gerry's Jazz Challenge is Austin Falvey, of Wake Forest, North Carolina. The 16-year-old jazz student lives in Wake Forest but travels one hour to Raleigh - each way - just so he can study jazz. Falvey will receive his new Conn-Selmer baritone saxophone in mid-October. The instrument is valued at more than $5,000.
Clint Eastwood's autographed poster of The Mule, a 2018 film directed and starring Eastwood, will be auctioned off on eBay beginning October 15, 2022. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation.
Adds Franca Mulligan, "We are so grateful to have received this beautiful poster. It will provide the gift of music to young musicians in need."
About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education, free music to young musicians in need, donate musical instruments to high schools in need, and perpetuate Gerry’s music. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest of jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.
