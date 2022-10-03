Mike Holbrook dodges audits with RealtyJuggler
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Holbrook, a top real estate agent in Florida has eliminated tax-time stress by keeping on top of his expenses and income with the RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM. Tax preparation is one of the big sources of anxiety that real estate agents face. One of the secrets to Mike's success is that he has eliminated that worry by tracking the details of his income and expenses with RealtyJuggler.
He records his expenses and attaches a scan of the physical receipt for each expense. "Everyone should be making digital copies - receipts fade." Says Mike. He tracks both individual as well as reoccurring expenses by category and has a record history that stretches back more than 10 years. The same is true for income. He uses the Closings database to track his deals, so it is equally easy for him to track his income using the Commissions tab for each closing. He even scans in his commission check and attaches it to the deal so that he has complete documentation. The key to surviving an audit is consistent record keeping.
Fast tax preparation is one of Mike's favorite features: "RealtyJuggler makes it so freaking easy – I can print out my deductions in a matter of seconds. When I talk to other agents at the beginning of the year, I hear: Tax time is coming – it is going to take me forever with all the receipts and I'm like: Dude, it's going to take me two seconds". Both Income and Expenses can be exported as spreadsheets, and there are options for quickly comparing one year to another.
Income and Expenses aren't the only features in RealtyJuggler that Mike appreciates. He notes that RealtyJuggler flags bad email addresses in red; improperly entered, old bounce email addresses that no longer work as well as those that have opted out. Identifying email addresses that need your attention is as simple as looking at your Contact list.
RealtyJuggler's personalized letterhead, both print and email branding are also appreciated. He also likes that RealtyJuggler has great phone support, so instead of waiting for a reply email, Mike knows that help is just a phone call away. But his favorite feature is that RealtyJuggler keeps his records independent and portable.
Mike advises other agents to never use the broker-provided CRM as the company will keep your contacts, expenses, income and everything else you entered in their CRM when you leave. He went on to say: "I never use anybody else's CRM except mine: RealtyJuggler. I don't need to share my leads or clients with the broker. Because I know that wherever I go, whatever I do, that history is coming with me.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes.
RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry. Visit: https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
SOURCE RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
