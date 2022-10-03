Microneedling Center Announces New Office Locations

/EIN News/ -- Florence, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florence, South Carolina -

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center offers two new locations in Myrtle Beach and Columbia, SC. The original location was established in Florence, SC.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center and Yuliya White, FNP-C, are pleased to announce that their microneedling services are now available in three locations. The original location is at 1273 Celebration Boulevard in Florence, South Carolina. The two new locations are in Columbia, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center provides state-of-the-art technology effectively achieving their clients desired results. Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center also offers additional services including Botox, Juvederm Fillers, Liposuction, HydraFacial, Fotona-4D, NightLase, LipLase, Cartessa MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Removal, Cartessa VirtueRF Microneedling, Coolsculpting, Microdermabrasion, Emsculpt, and Massage Therapy.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center recently acquired two New Cartessa VirtueRF Microneedling machines for their Columbia and Myrtle Beach offices. The Cartessa VirtueRF Microneedling machine tackles a wide range of patient concerns. The technology erases fine lines and wrinkles. Body treatments, precise application to remove eyebags, buccal and festoons, submental areas, periorbital, and jawline sags. The techniques also includes the application of permanent makeup. The Cartessa VirtueRF model is particularly useful for the best comfort and recovery.

Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that uses ultra-thin needles. The goal of the treatment is to help reduce the appearance of skin issues such as wrinkles, acne scars, or stretch marks. Cosmetic is the usual reason for the microneedling process. The treatment can also assist with certain types of medical conditions. Injectables are intended to treat wrinkles and fine lines. Injectables are minimally invasive treatments that offer a solution to aging concerns.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center provides complimentary consultations that address individual patient treatment options and patient needs. The professional Genesis team offers custom skin analysis, Botox/Neurotoxins, Medical Grade Facials, Juvederm Fillers, Microdermabrasion, Peels, Laser Hair Removal, Microneedling, Dermal Infusion, Cosmetic Gynecology, and HydaFacials.

Patients with wrinkles and fine lines, stretch marks, stubborn fat pockets, acne and unwanted hair can depend on Yuliya and her staff to help them reach their goals. Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center Center provides a calming and inviting atmosphere at all of their locations, so patients can relax and unwind before, during, and after the procedure.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center offers its professional service in three locations: Florence, Myrtle Beach, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Celebration Boulevard Florence, SC 29501

Carlisle St, Suite 103 Columbia, SC 29205

Avenue North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577

