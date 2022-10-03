MORE GREAT DAYS AHEAD FOR TRIDENTCARE

TRIDENTCARE EXPANDS IN THE "GREAT LAKES" STATE WITH THE ACQUISITION OF HOME TEAM MOBILE DIAGNOSTICS

/EIN News/ -- SPARKS, Md., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, is excited to announce its acquisition of Home Team Mobile Diagnostics.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are delighted to welcome the Home Team's dedicated team members and loyal customers to TridentCare with this acquisition," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "With the addition of the Home Team's patient focused associates, TridentCare is well positioned for continued success in Michigan. This is a win-win for both organizations as well as care facilities and their residents. Combining our two organizations will enhance the already high-level quality of care provided while improving service times."

"This is indeed a great day for Home Team Diagnostics as we join forces with TridentCare. Our talented team will continue to provide exceptional digital imaging to our loyal customers whenever and wherever they are," said John Cooke and Michael Kaszubski, co-founders of Home Team Diagnostics. "TridentCare has been a reliable, consistent provider throughout Michigan for many years. We are confident and thankful that TridentCare will embrace and take good care of the Home Team's employees, customers, and the patients in our care. The senior population in Michigan are the true beneficiaries of this transition."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is a leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

TridentCare

www.tridentcare.com

Home Team Mobile Diagnostics

www.htmobilediagnostics.com

Contact Information:

Deborah Shelton

Director, Marketing Services

443-662-4101



Related Images











Image 1: TridentCare & Home Team Mobile Diagnostics









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment