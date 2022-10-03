Massachusetts to establish New England Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of five national recipients to establish a Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence to foster and improve innovation and technical capacity to better prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The funding of $25 million over a five-year period will establish DPH as a regional center for developing state public health laboratory genomics capability and epidemiologic application of genomics to public health. DPH’s partners include the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard as lead academic partner along with Boston University, Yale University, Fathom Information Design, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Theiagen Genomics.

The four other regional centers designated by the CDC are the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, and the Washington State Department of Health. Combined, these Centers of Excellence will serve as a network to:

Perform a landscape analysis of gaps, needs, and opportunities for genomics in the United States public health system

Pilot and implement genomics technologies and applications for public health

Educate and train health departments on the use of genomics

Prepare for and respond to infectious disease threats

“We have learned a lot about the power of genomics, particularly the role of viral variants in disease outbreaks,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “This new funding and collaboration will help us build on what we’ve learned responding to COVID-19, as well as to Zika, mumps, hepatitis A, and other infections of public health importance.”

“The Massachusetts COVID-19 response has relied on our many colleague laboratories, institutions, and organizations, including universities and partners in the medical, public health, and scientific community,” said DPH Assistant Commissioner Kevin Cranston, Director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. “We believe this Center of Excellence will spur new innovation and inform how we address future public health threats.”

“The collaboration with our public health and academic partners to conduct and analyze SARS-CoV-2 genomic data has been critical to our COVID-19 response over the past couple years,” said Dr. Christopher R. Braden, CDC Acting Director, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases in a statement September 20. “Building upon that experience by establishing the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence, a collaboration among state health departments and educational institutions, will help us ensure that public health is innovative, robust, and resilient in the future.”

Nationally, a total of $1.7 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) is helping to support current and future genomic surveillance. These funds include $400 million for innovation, and approximately $90 million of this amount will support the Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence network over the next five years.

