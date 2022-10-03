Submit Release
dMed | Clinipace announce corporate name change to Caidya

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dMed |Clinipace, the established contract research organization serving global innovators such as biotechs, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Caidya (KAY-dee-uh).

The name change reflects the successful integration of the legacy brands after their merger in April 2021. United as one brand, Caidya reflects the company’s commitment to help bring life-changing therapies to the global community. Bringing together decades of expertise, global reach, and knowledge, Caidya offers the market a unique proposition with a clear focus on delivery excellence to help organizations activate the full potential of their science. Combined with the company’s personalized development approach, Caidya offers a compelling option for innovators looking for an elevated customer experience.

Caidya’s extensive global reach spans Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Offering custom and scalable delivery models, Caidya supports its customers throughout their entire clinical journey, from pre-IND strategy, through clinical development to submission and post-marketing surveillance.

“The launch of Caidya marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our organization, as we have now captured the essence of what we bring to customers on a local and global scale. We can now further our mission to liberate clinical research through listening, thinking openly, taking ownership of each project and sharing our knowledge every step of the way,” stated Chairman and CEO of Caidya, Dr. Lingshi Tan.    

“In partnership with our clients, we leverage our expertise and reach to ensure their assets achieve their full potential as we remove barriers and contribute to better healthcare outcomes for patients around the world,” continued Dr. Tan. “We believe there is a better way to do clinical research, and we are on a path to make development more accessible.”

With extensive expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, such as oncology, rare diseases, neurology, infectious diseases, respiratory, and many others, Caidya understands the challenges in clinical development. Caidya helps customers pre-empt and navigate any issues using industry-leading and proprietary clinical technology to ensure trial transparency and data-driven decision-making.

For more information, please visit www.caidya.com  

About Caidya:

Caidya is a multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) serving innovators worldwide. Focused on delivery excellence and an elevated customer experience, Caidya offers a wide range of clinical services and vast therapeutic expertise, supporting its partners from pre-IND strategy, through clinical development to submission and post-marketing surveillance. Caidya leverages industry-leading and proprietary clinical technology to ensure trial transparency and data-driven decision-making.

Formed in 2021 following the combination of leading CROs, dMed and Clinipace, Caidya has nearly 1,800 employees in more than 30 countries throughout the world. Caidya is the trade name of dMedClinical Co. Ltd. and its holdings.  Clinipace, Inc. is one company in the Caidya group of companies. Clinipace, Inc. is owned, operated, managed, and controlled by dMedClinical Co. Ltd., a privately held company, whose investors include entities located in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and which may be subject to PRC laws and regulations that differ from those of the United States. dMedClinical’s investor group are part of a best-in-class shareholder group which includes leading global venture capital and healthcare specialists.


Heather Varela, Vice President Global Marketing
Caidya
480-698-6439
heather.varela@caidya.com

