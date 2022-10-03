Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,007 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

/EIN News/ --  Maranello (Italy), October 3, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
26/09/2022 8,645 194.0686 1,677,723.05 - - - - 8,645 194.0686 1,677,723.05
27/09/2022 5,900 197.9804 1,168,084.36 - - - - 5,900 197.9804 1,168,084.36
28/09/2022 8,140 194.3951 1,582,376.11 4,760 189.5491 902,253.72 943,286.69 12,900 195.7878 2,525,662.80
29/09/2022 11,900 190.6408 2,268,625.52 9,143 185.6208 1,697,130.97 1,748,537.99 21,043 190.9026 4,017,163.51
30/09/2022 11,900 190.6909 2,269,221.71 - - - - 11,900 190.6909 2,269,221.71
  46,485 192.8801 8,966,030.75 13,903 186.9657 2,599,384.69 2,691,824.68 60,388 193.0492 11,657,855.43
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 30, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 72,369,401.37 for No. 373,232 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 13,130,098.91 (Euro 13,303,713.84*) for No. 68,344 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,506,686 common shares equal to 4.47% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.