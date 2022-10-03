Aircraft Exhaust System Market : Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Engine, Piston Engine, and Engine Exhaust System 2019-2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Exhaust System Market by Component (Exhaust Pipe, Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Liner, Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Tube, Exhaust Cone, Turbo Charger, and Exhaust Nozzle), System (Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Engine, Piston Engine, and Engine Exhaust System), Mechanism (Hydraulic and Manual), End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)), and Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Military aviation, Business Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Aircraft exhaust system is a vital component of the aircraft. Exhaust systems coexist with wyes, exhaust mufflers, exhaust stacks, risers, and tailpipes. These systems are critical to flight safety. They are responsible for the collection & disposal of the heat and gases that are being discharged by the engine, and help prevent any leakage into the cabin and prevent any fire hazard. These systems are also vital in noise reduction and performance enhancements.

The growth in air passengers and demand for new aircrafts are the key factors that drive the growth of the aircraft exhaust system market. Furthermore, demand for lightweight, energy efficient with reduced gas emissions aircraft increases the aircraft exhaust market share. The use of composite materials in system advancements and development in 3D printing technology for the production of exhaust systems also boost the growth of the industry. However, high installation, operational, and maintenance costs are anticipated to hinder the aircraft exhaust system market growth. Backlogs in the delivery of new aircrafts and stringent rules & regulations regarding safety and maintenance of the aircraft impact the aircraft exhaust system market growth.

By Component -

Exhaust Pipe

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Liner

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Tube

Exhaust Cone

Turbo Charger

Exhaust Nozzle

By Systems -

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Engine

Piston Engine

Short Stack System

Collector System

Engine Exhaust System

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Reciprocating (Piston Based)

Key Players -

United Technologies Corporation

SAFRAN Nacelles

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Sky Dynamics Corporation

Senior plc

CKT Aero & Automotive Engineering Ltd.

Magellen Aerospace Corporation

Power Flow Systems, Inc.

Acorn Welding Ltd.

Knisley Welding, Inc.

