Porsche reports Q3 2022 U.S. retail sales

Deliveries to customers in first nine months total 49,110 new cars across all model lines

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 16,581, up 8.5 percent from the same period one year ago as supply increased amid sustained customer demand. The strong quarter reduced the year-to-date deficit versus a record 2021 to 4.9 percent for the first nine months of this year, when 49,110 new vehicles were sold to customers.

“I’m grateful for the relentless enthusiasm of our customers for the Porsche brand as we delivered 16,581 cars in the past quarter, while at the same time working with our teams in Germany and the U.S., and with our dealers, to reduce wait times to a minimum,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are in good health across the range of Porsche models. The ongoing expansion of new dealership facilities that offer a walk-in brand experience and a real ‘wow’ factor is also helping connect new audiences with our legendary cars.”

Top seller in the latest quarter was the Cayenne, which along with the Porsche 911 was up strongly from the same quarter a year earlier. The all-electric Taycan finished the quarter in fourth place. The Macan remained the best seller for the year to date.

Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first nine months of 2022 totaled 23,743, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

Model July-Sept Sales Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 ALL 911 2,236 1,621 7,411 6,729 ALL 718 682 753 2,426 3,165 ALL TAYCAN 1,325 1,861 5,774 7,228 ALL PANAMERA 1,050 1,090 2,963 2,806 ALL CAYENNE 6,017 4,874 14,583 15,108 ALL MACAN 5,271 5,090 15,953 16,579 TOTAL 16,581 15,289 49,110 51,615

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2022, and ended on September 30, 2022.

