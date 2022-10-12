MARINA CITY’s Alternate Reality Game and EP ‘The Simulation’ Out Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MARINA CITY shares their new extended play (EP) and Alternate Reality Game (ARG), ‘The Simulation’ via City of Dreams LLC. The group's latest studio effort features some of its best music to date. The ambitious production makes for a special milestone in the band's career and artistry. ‘The Simulation’ is a concept album, available in tandem with a gaming experience. The music crowns the dynamics of the ARG; the bundle offers an immersive multimedia twist.
The singles released thus far provide a glimpse into the aesthetics of the EP. Some of the highlights include the single "Glaze." It's an excitable composition that highlights MARINA CITY's kaleidoscopic songwriting sensibilities. The track is a haunting soundscape that's also a perfect opener for ‘The Simulation.’ The soulful vocals and the primal beats echo the work of artists such as Trent Reznor or Glass Animals. At the same time, the band carved a strong identity for its sound.
MARINA CITY gave the audience another taste of the upcoming EP in the form of the single "Runaways." This song is pure ear-candy, with an energetic flow from the moment you hit the play button. The bouncy synth lines lock in with the drum beat, creating an infectious rhythm. The big vocal melodies and the layered electronic sounds hit all the right spots. "Runaways" tips a hat to 80s synth-pop influences. Yet, the crisp sound of the production reminds the audience of artists like Panic! At The Disco, Bleachers, or Chvrches, among others.
The remaining focus tracks on the EP are "Hurt Me" and "Nobody." The former kicks off with heart-wrenching vocals and a reverb-laden guitar part. It's almost as if Eddie Vedder and Chris Isaak had a timeless jam. "Nobody" is the perfect curtain closer. This song has a broad-ranging arrangement. It goes from funky verses to massive rock hooks. The drums and percussion are hectic and fun, like early Red Hot Chili Peppers. When the song hits the choruses, the guitars creep in, unleashing some of the best riffs on the EP.
Listen to ‘The Simulation’ Here
‘The Simulation’ focuses on deep existential topics like pondering the mindset of America's youth. The band also tackles today's tense political climate, nationalism, and extremism. Themes of escapism, deception, and disillusion are prominent on the EP but make no mistake, this is far from a gloomy release. What makes this release so unique is that the music offers a contrast with the narrative. While MARINA CITY is not afraid of tackling uneasy topics, the appeal of its music is undeniable.
‘The Simulation’ is very catchy yet introspective and atmospheric. The songs fall somewhere in between unapologetic hooks, electronic sounds, and organic textures. The lyrics dovetail with the concept beautifully, making the EP very consistent. The songs are also relatable in a universal way; the music and lyrics transcend the scope of the release's premise.
To connect with MARINA CITY and to join The Simulation follow @marinacityband on social media. The EP will be available on all major digital streaming platforms from October 12th, 2022. Get tickets to see Marina City and bring The Simulation Experience to your city by visiting www.marinacityband.com.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
10/15 | Beat Kitchen | Chicago, IL (Release Show)
10/29 | McFleshmans | Appleton, WI
10/31 | Joplin Avenue Coffee | Joplin, MO
For more information or press inquiries, contact Natalie Bailey at Lady Savage Management & PR, (615) 955-1022, natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com
Natalie Bailey
