NCCER Launches "The Builders' Table" Podcast

/EIN News/ -- ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is pleased to announce its first ever podcast, The Builders’ Table, is now available for download.

Launched Oct. 3, this podcast will feature construction industry leaders and professionals to educate, empower and engage listeners on the importance of the industry. The Builders’ Table will address the need to inspire the next generation of craft professionals through in-depth conversations and develop solutions that will move our industry forward.

The podcast is hosted by Jennifer Wilkerson, NCCER’s Vice President of Innovation and Advancement. As a former high school teacher and part owner in a welding company, Wilkerson has a passion for education and construction that she’s excited to share through the podcast.

“The Builders’ Table is one more opportunity for me to engage with the amazing people in the construction industry,” Wilkerson said. “Together, we can discuss potential solutions for the workforce issues facing our industry and find ways to build the next generation of craft professionals.”

The first episode guest is Peyton Holland, executive director of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). Holland joins The Builders’ Table podcast to talk about career and technical education and the support NTHS provides to students pursuing training.

All future episodes will be released on Mondays at 7 a.m. ET. Topics will range from:

The importance of building the talent pool through education and diversity.

Connecting our schools and contractors at the local level.

Empowering our craft professionals.

The role construction plays in building our communities and our country.

The Builders' Table is available on several services including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

