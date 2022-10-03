William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security Fellowship Program Now Open

The U.S. Department of State is accepting applications for the new William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security (Clarke DS) Fellowship Program now through November 30, 2022. The 2023 fellowship program, administered in cooperation with The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC), is intended for talented students who want to pursue a master’s degree and a career as a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent in the Foreign Service.

The Clarke DS Fellowship is part of the Department of State’s continued efforts to attract highly talented and qualified candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service. The fellowship encourages applications from all segments of the population, including populations traditionally underrepresented in the Foreign Service that reflect the diversity of the United States, as well as those with financial need. Students entering a two-year master’s degree program are eligible to apply for this opportunity.

Students selected for the Clarke DS Fellowship program will receive academic support of up to $42,000 annually for tuition, room and board, books, mandatory fees, and some travel expenses for the two-year program. They will also receive stipends, housing, and travel allowances for two practicums, one in Washington, D.C. at the Department of State, and one at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad. Upon successful completion of the Fellowship program and the State Department’s entry requirements, Fellows will receive an appointment in the Foreign Service as a DSS Special Agent and will be required to fulfill a 5-year service agreement as a DSS Special Agent.

Up to 8 student applicants are chosen annually in a competitive selection process, with special consideration given to those with financial need. Students for the 2023 application cycle must meet all of the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 19 years old and no older than 33 years old (except for preference-eligible veterans). 22 U.S.C. § 4823.

Be seeking admission to a two-year full-time master’s degree program at a U.S.-based accredited institution.

Hold a minimum 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale at the time of application and maintain this GPA throughout the program.

Be able to pass the Physical Readiness Test (PRT) if selected as a finalist for the fellowship.

Have or obtain a valid driver’s license if selected as a finalist for the fellowship.

Be able to pass and retain medical, suitability, and security clearance requirements.

For more information about this opportunity, please visit: ClarkeDSFellowship.org.