Management Skills That Squash Quiet Quitting

The content is by far the most relevant I’ve seen produced. Our managers and leaders are better equipped and our employee satisfaction has increased 30% since going through the course.”DALLA, TEXAS, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID360 and the Kim Zoller Method today announced the release of “You’re a Manager, Now What?” a hybrid online management course. “You’re a Manager, Now What?”
— Adrianne Court, CHRO at Tealium
“This hybrid course of online asynchronous learning paired with live sessions is incredibly impactful. The content is by far the most relevant I’ve seen produced. Our managers and leaders are better equipped and our employee satisfaction has increased 30% since going through the course. Every team and company should make this course mandatory,” says Adrianne Court, CHRO at Tealium
“You’re A Manager, Now What? is outstanding. The skills taught are critical today. We are using this for high potential to seasoned managers. These are life skills that are changing our culture and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Features and benefits include:
This course teaches all the skills necessary to manage yourself, others and the business.
o Three pillars:
1. Knowing & Managing Self
2. Knowing and Managing Others
3. Strong Management Skills
o 20 modules of time-tested strategies and methodologies
o Live interactive training paired with the online training
o Transformative materials to support implementation
o Workbook to stay on track and accountable
Pillar 1: Knowing & Managing Self
If you’re not managing yourself effectively, how do you expect to manage your team?
Self-awareness and management are the foundations of strong leadership. This pillar reveals the keys to impactful and successful leadership.
Pillar 2: Knowing and Managing Others
Gain the skills and tools to help lead, grow and enhance your team’s performance. This pillar combines the foundation you learn in Pillar 101 and takes a deep dive into how to effectively manage others.
Pillar 3: Strong management skills positively impact an organization.
If your company wants to:
o Reduce turnover
o Improve morale
o Increase productivity
o Positive work environment resulting in greater performance
This course is for you. Communication skills, giving feedback, coaching, and motivation, and dealing with conflict, are just some of the necessary skills that are included. It also includes a playbook that integrates all of these skills into your specific organization.
“You’re a Manager, Now What?” will be available starting October 15th, 2022
For more information visit www.id360inc.com
About Kim Zoller & ID360:
A 30+ year company transforming companies through their people.
Why are employees not succeeding at work and in their interpersonal relationships? Solving this issue is Kim Zoller's life mission, which was a springboard for ID360 and the digital extension - the Kim Zoller Method.
80% of business and interpersonal communication relies on mindset and communication skills, which are seldom taught in traditional academic schooling. For the past 30 years, Kim has worked with over 300,000 participants, by equipping leaders and businesses globally with the tools to increase engagement, retention, and personal and professional growth.
Kim is committed to driving change that positively affects people and business results. Her strength is her ability to understand her client's needs + deliver sustainable solutions in an easily applicable format through real stories and experiences.
Her digitized program - The Kim Zoller Method - is a leadership methodology, rooted in neuroscience.
The result? Each individual, team, and leader has the ability to tangibly implement skills that lead to measurable personal and organizational change.
Throughout the years, Kim has been featured on CNN, CNBC, The New York Times, and Forbes. Her client roster includes notable clients such as Texas Instruments, Capgemini, World Bank Group, Vans, Mattel, GameStop, Fujitsu, Microsoft, American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, and Rosewood Hotels among others. Kim is also a contributor to Undergraduate, MBA & Law School programs at a variety of universities, which include UTD, Columbia, UT, SMU, and TCU.
She’s the author of three leadership and development books and is currently working on another book focusing on creating exceptional cultures.
In addition, Kim Zoller announced that she was chosen for the TedX Vickery Place happening in Dallas on October 13th, 2022. This milestone is a major event for Kim who for the last 30 years continues to be on a mission to help people realize their full potential and align their internal and external identities.
Kim Zoller Ted Talk is about…
We are not our emotions, we are not our behaviors. We are habitual beings who many times unknowingly don’t allow our brightest inner light to shine. This Ted talk fuses my 30+ years of being in the human potential field with my personal journey around self-love and self-worth. Looking at decisions that diminished my light to now embracing a practice with tactical tools that allows everyone to shine in each moment on the journey.
“This Ted Talk is going to resonate with every person who hears it. Kim’s methodology and practice that she offers are life-changing. I know, I implemented it into my life, as well as my kids. I can’t wait until this is seen by thousands of people,” says Denyse Medlenka,previous CHRO at Chubbies and Solo Brands.
“Kim’s STAR Practice is easy to implement and has helped everyone who works for the State of North Dakota who participates in her Mindfulness course three times a week. This helped us through COVID and continues to change people’s personal and professional lives,” says Denise Osmand North Dakota Department of Transportation, Human Resource Officer II – Leadership & Culture Manager
