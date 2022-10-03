NMSDC Recognizes Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of NMSDC’s 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange in New Orleans, NMSDC is excited to announce The Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs. The Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs are those NMSDC-certified minority businesses enterprises (MBEs) that have shown the most growth and resourcefulness to scale and meet the needs of their stakeholders during the recent economic uncertainty caused by the COVID19 pandemic and other supply chain-related issues.

The Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs are*:

“These organizations represent the resiliency of our MBE community. We are excited to recognize their accomplishments during the NMSDC 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange. They provide a shining example of how we can accelerate MBE growth and achieve our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs,” said NMSDC CEO and president, Ying McGuire.

The Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs will be recognized and celebrated at various invite-only events at the NMSDC 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange with top corporate members and corporate plus members, as well as the 50th Anniversary Steering Committee, visionary MBE giants and role models.

Learn more about The Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs and how you can attend NMSDC’s 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange at nmsdcconference.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###

*Recognized organizations are based on the highest average growth rate during the years of 2019, 2020, and 2021 as determined by NMSDC strategic partner, DiversityInc. All NMSDC-certified MBEs with at least $100k in annual revenue for 2019 were considered in the analysis.

Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org