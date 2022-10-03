Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,614 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Intent to Appoint Members to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement today on President Biden's intent to appoint members to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

“President Biden has chosen some of the nation’s most highly-qualified and inspiring Latina and Latino leaders and educators to serve on his Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. This impressive group of educators, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, labor leaders, scholars, and innovators will elevate the voices of Latinos and serve as a tremendous resource to the President and the entire Biden-Harris team. I look forward to learning from our new commissioners and hearing their diverse perspectives as we work to raise the bar for Latino student success and provide our communities with equitable and inclusive opportunities to learn, grow, and pursue the American dream.”

Full list and biographies of leaders can be found here.

You just read:

Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Intent to Appoint Members to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.