Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Intent to Appoint Members to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement today on President Biden's intent to appoint members to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

“President Biden has chosen some of the nation’s most highly-qualified and inspiring Latina and Latino leaders and educators to serve on his Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. This impressive group of educators, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, labor leaders, scholars, and innovators will elevate the voices of Latinos and serve as a tremendous resource to the President and the entire Biden-Harris team. I look forward to learning from our new commissioners and hearing their diverse perspectives as we work to raise the bar for Latino student success and provide our communities with equitable and inclusive opportunities to learn, grow, and pursue the American dream.”

Full list and biographies of leaders can be found here.