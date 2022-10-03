Ronn Torossian On How Retailers Can Drive Consumer Loyalty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, a leading entrepreneur, getting loyal customers is not that easy. Loyal customers drive sales for a business. If a business wants its customers to be loyal, it should provide customers with a great retail experience. To stand out among competitors, customer experience must be memorable. For that it is necessary to include elements that would make retail experience memorable for customers. Given below are ways by which customers can make retail therapy memorable for customers and hence drive consumer loyalty.

Engage people on social media

Ronn Torossian says most people are on social media these days, and hence it is important to meet people where they are. Retailers should try to ramp up their social media activity. It is vital for retailers to have a presence on social media platforms. This helps in increasing brand awareness and helps customers to identify a brand and communicate with it. One post can reach thousands of people. For instance, Instagram can market the visual identity of a brand. It is important to pick the right channel for a business. For instance, Twitter helps to increase brand engagement.

Design loyalty programs

A loyalty program should have a compelling proposition that will keep customers coming back. Loyalty programs can be of different types. Personalized products and offers are very helpful. Sending emails to customers and inviting them to a treasure hunt can be a very effective strategy. They can also be offered points for their purchases. The mobile, online, and offline presence of a retailer should blend seamlessly. A loyalty program can also offer fast delivery. Customers can also earn points by picking up their orders in store, this way retailers can also save more. Special discounts on birthdays and thank-you gifts also offer personalized experiences to customers.

Make purchasing easy

If a company has easy return policies, it encourages customers to make a purchase. The website of a business should be quick to load. In a brick-and-mortar store, if the products are arranged in a way that takes aesthetics into account, customers would find it more pleasant to look at and make purchases. A website can also include great product copywriting, this would help to give customers relevant information. For instance, the product description of furniture on a website can include dimensions. When it comes to delivery options, customers may have different needs. Some may prioritize speed; others might want cheaper options. Retailers can offer a range of options so that they can address different requirements.

Ethical shopping

Customers today are very aware of the ethical impact that a brand may have. If a retailer contributes to a cause or uses renewable resources, it might positively impact a customer’s perception of a brand. For instance, Everlane, a clothing company, ensures that its factories meet the strictest quality standards, and they give importance to the welfare of their workers. The company is transparent and gives its customers a breakdown of the price of each of its garments.