12Play Online Casino Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Deposits Globally

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the leading websites in offering a wide range of first-class online gaming products and a selection of immersive games in a safe and user-friendly environment, 12Play Online Casino are now accepting cryptocurrency deposits from all over the world.



Their excellent support services that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, comprehensive gambling guidelines, and variety of innovative products, such as Live Casino, Sports Betting, 4D lottery, and some of the most popular slots games, make them one of the most reliable and engaging gaming companies online today.

Live Casino

12Play is visited by gaming enthusiasts from all over the world for their excellent live casino that connects you with their fully trained live dealers, gives access to their facilities, so that you can easily withdraw and deposit funds from your registered account, and provides you the unique opportunity to play demo games to sharpen your skills before playing real money games.

With games from prominent operators that are recognised by world-wide gambling platforms, including Ezugi, Playtech, SA Gaming, and eBet, as well as offering users free gambling tips, bonuses, promotions, jackpots, and some of the best betting odds available, you can see why 12Play is considered as one of the best online live casinos in Malaysia.

Online 4D

Instead of queuing up to get your physical 4D lotto ticket, just click over to 12Play Online casino and play online 4D.

This popular lottery can be simply accessed with ease and confidence through their website and gives you more time to get excited about the possibility of your lucky number getting picked. All you need to do is sign up with 12Play Online casino, deposit funds into your gaming account and start betting on your 4D toto lucky number.

Not only offering you the ability to place your 4D online at any time, choosing to play at 12Play Online casino also comes with several other benefits:

They have the most reliable online 4D betting Malaysia lottery system online that ensures safe deposits and withdrawal requests

12Play Online casino provide their members with an extra 10% bonus of their 4D online betting Malaysia winnings, 10% cash rebates on the total amount wagered, and offer many attractive promotions and bonuses that you wouldn’t find elsewhere in person or online

They guarantee that all 4D bets are paid at a better rate and that you will be 100% satisfied with the pay-outs



Not only this, but their easy registration process, including a ‘first registration bonus’, safeguarding measures to ensure that all the information that you provide is sufficiently protected, and complete transparency, means that you can trust 12Play Online casino to be a safe bet.

More information

To find out more about 12Play and to see a full selection of their online gambling products, including 4D lottery, their live casino, esports betting, and slots games, then please visit their website at https://www.12play17.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/12play-online-casino-now-accepts-cryptocurrency-deposits-globally/

Company: 12Play Email: 12support@12play.com Website: https://www.12play17.com