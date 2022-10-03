ibex Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

Kicks Off Week-long Celebration of its Amazing Customer Service Agents Around the World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the start of Customer Service Week 2022, a week-long celebration to recognize the outstanding efforts of its more than 30,000 customer service agents around the world. Running from October 3-7, Customer Service Week is an annual global event celebrating the people who make customer service happen.



"We look forward to Customer Service Week each year, and are thrilled to show our great appreciation for our customer service professionals who work so hard every day to deliver amazing customer experiences for our clients,” said Paul Inson, Chief People Officer at ibex. “At ibex, our people are our greatest asset and we are committed to delivering the best employee experience possible. By combining our winning culture and outstanding employee experience with the latest technology we are able to deliver the best customer experience.”

This year’s theme for Customer Service Week is “Bee-Cause You Are Essential”. Beginning today, ibex will host a full calendar of fun and exciting events and activities across its 34 operating sites for its on-site and remote employees. The activities include: fun competitions, such as a global TikTok challenge and selfie contest; team-building activities, including charity fundraising and scavenger hunts; rewards and recognition, featuring virtual awards, trophies, certificates and video shoutouts; and personal health and wellness sessions.

In addition to the fun activities during Customer Service Week, ibex creates an exciting, rewarding and inclusive environment for employees all year long. From VIP employee recognition conferences to countless professional development and skill building opportunities, ibex invests in helping its employees succeed. For all employees who identify as a woman, Women of ibex provides a platform to contribute their voice, opinions, talents or ideas, and a forum for advice, resources and support from other women.

ibex also gives back to the communities in which it operates through ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program. Through ibex Cares, ibex and its employees are able to help when disaster strikes in its communities and is on pace to give more than $250,000 in donations to impacted individuals, local charities and disaster relief this year.

