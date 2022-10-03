New Studies Validating the Uniqueness of the BVA-100® Blood Test for Heart Failure Patients Compared to Pressure Measures

/EIN News/ -- Presented at Key Scientific Society Meeting -

Commonly Used Pressure Measures for Volume Assessment Proven Not Equivalent to BVA

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from Duke Heart validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Studies from Duke Heart utilizing the Daxor BVA-100 diagnostic in patients with an implantable pulmonary pressure monitor highlighted that the commonly used pressure metric does not correlate with actual blood volume. “The clinical implications are significant, as managing patients for cardiovascular congestion based on pressure measures alone might not be sufficient. Pressure measures provide complementary but different information. Pressure is not volume,” said Marat Fudim, M.D., principal investigator.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer for Daxor, said “Heart failure management is centered around effective volume management, pressure measures are no substitute for direct 98% accurate measurement of blood volume with the Daxor BVA system. These two studies add to the considerable evidence that shows why BVA is the most accurate and effective diagnostic tool for volume measurement in heart failure with significant outcome and cost improvement for patient care when used to guide treatment.”

Highlights from the two studies included:

“Pressure-Volume Profiles in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction”: This study compared the differences in pressure-volume profiles between two common HF phenotypes. Patients with reduced ejection fraction had overall higher pressures and blood volume than those with preserved ejection fraction, however there was lack of correlation between pressure and volume in both HF phenotypes.

“Correlation Between Pressure and Volume in Ambulatory Heart Failure: Sex-Specific Analysis”: Differences in cardiac structure and physiology exist between women and men with HF. Despite similar baseline characteristics, men had higher absolute total blood volume and greater total blood volume percent deviation compared to women with similar pressures. Overall, there was a discordance between pressure and volume measures in both men and women suggesting preferential response to diuretics to improve congestion in men.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com