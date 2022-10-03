General Contractor Los Angeles Breaks Ground with Introduction of Its Commercial Services

GCLA logo Remodeled office Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom

General Contractor Los Angeles recently made a groundbreaking announcement with the introduction of its commercial services.

Now, we have branched in commercial construction services. This means that we now offer renovation services to office buildings and complexes, restaurants, hotels, and any other commercial building.” — Allen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Contractor Los Angeles recently made a groundbreaking announcement with the introduction of its commercial services. This general contracting firm now branches into the competitive commercial construction services niche adding to its residential services.

“Until recently, General Contractor LA has been remodeling homes all across LA with great reviews and astounding success,” said Sean Stevenson, the CEO of the firm. “Now, we have branched in commercial construction services. This means that we now offer renovation services to office buildings and complexes, restaurants, hotels, and any other commercial building. In addition to commercial construction and remodeling services, we now also offer commercial electrical repairs and installations in our service repertoire. We bring over three decades of experience to the commercial general contractor Los Angeles construction space.”

Commercial construction projects, unlike residential projects, can be unique and sometimes specialized in nature. For instance, building and outfitting a dentist's practice is very different from building a restaurant. The electrical, plumbing and other installations on these two buildings will be different owing to the nature of services offered in each space.

Finding a general contractor Los Angeles that can also handle commercial constructions and renovations is of utmost importance to get the best results. According to Jason Hartford, a project engineer at General Contractors LA, finding builders and contractors who are specialized in commercial projects takes years of building networks and reputation. He also added that for the best possible outcome in commercial projects, it is best to use professionals in the construction industry. That is, commercial construction specialists.

Construction in Los Angeles is a competitive industry, thanks to the booming real estate market in both residential and commercial spaces. Any contractor Los Angeles firm can attest to this fact. So finding a general contractor firm may not be difficult. But the challenge comes in when service delivery is compared.

GCLA owner Allen Nordhoff adds that not every general contractor can offer exemplary service in all their branches of service delivery. It is wise to take time to research and read reviews on each of these firms. He insists that for those that choce to work with them, their services come backed by over three decades of experience.

Click on the link below to find out more about this company or any of their service offerings.