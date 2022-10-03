California NY Express San Francisco Continues to Provide Efficient Long-Distance Moving Services to New York

Moving from San Francisco to New York Mover packing Moving company Moving truck during a cross country move

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MovEast San Francisco, a full-service moving company has announced that it will continue to provide long-distance moving services to New York. The company hopes to woo more San Francisco to New York moving clients.

“MovEast San Francisco is a moving company that has been in existence for over three decades now,” said the Group Managing partner. “MovEast San Francisco is one of the three branches of this company and our specialty is in moving businesses, offices, families, and individuals from San Francisco to New York efficiently. What we consider an efficient moving service is fast and professional packing and hauling services, plus timely delivery of household and commercial goods to their destination. So ingrained is our commitment to efficiency that we continue to offer our customers a money-back guarantee for any delays in our stipulated timelines.”

Moving from San Francisco to New York is one of those cross-country moves that can be quite daunting for anyone. It is a coast-to-coast move covering almost 3,000 miles. Research shows that moving long distances is ranked highly as one of life’s most stressful activities. That is why getting the right preparation and moving help is critical for a stress-free move.

SF to NYC movers have to cover a coast-to-coast trip which is quite challenging even for the most experienced movers. The most common hazards involved in this kind of move are usually lost or damaged items while in transit, as well as delays in delivery times given the massive distances to be covered. One must settle on professional and efficient cross-country movers San Francisco to receive the best moving service.

According to the moving coordinator from MovEast SF, this company offers a money-back guarantee if they delay their timelines to deliver to a destination. This cash-back guarantee adds up to $100 a day for every day late. The company’s CFO is quick to back up this guarantee to their SF to NYC moving clients.

Moving cross country can also be quite expensive. Therefore, anyone looking to use a professional moving service should make an informed decision when settling on one. One should also be on the lookout for scams to avoid spending money only to receive terrible service.

