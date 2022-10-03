Barrington Residents Choose My Carpet Cleaning for Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Located in Barrington, My Carpet Cleaning provides cleaning services for a wide variety of carpets, upholstery, mattresses, area rugs, carpet tiles, and fibers.
'Very happy with My Carpet Cleaning services. The wine stain has gone from my white carpet. (I) Hired them for recurring carpet cleaning service twice a year. Highly recommend!"”BARRINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conventional method of carpet cleaning with shampoo or detergent has many disadvantages, from wet foam residues that take a long time to dry to rapid carpet re-soiling. However, with the introduction of encapsulation technology in the late 70s and later, dry carpet cleaning methods, homeowners now have the option of efficient and safe rug or upholstery cleaning without damaging their precious carpets. In addition, many professional companies now use eco-friendly and non-allergic solutions and steam cleaning equipment to offer practical and safe care for carpets, furniture, and fibers in residential and commercial properties. For instance, Barrington-based My Carpet Cleaning uses carpet manufacturers' preferred cleaning techniques for fabric cleaning, restoration, and removal of tough stains and ground-in dirt and debris from carpets, upholstery, and tiles.
— George Dimitrov
Depending on the condition, a professional company can choose different carpet cleaning techniques to ensure safe and effective results. For example, hot water extraction or steam cleaning is preferred for people sensitive to chemicals and detergents. Because steam application also removes bacteria and mold formation from the carpet, this method is best to avoid allergy issues at home or office. However, it can take time to dry, so it is not recommended for corporate offices with heavy traffic. For commercial spaces and busy households, dry cleaning is suitable for large carpets and area rug cleaning. Most reputable professionals understand the different needs of customers and customize their approach to meet the requirements. My Carpet Cleaning is a company with trained and certified fabric cleaning, restoration, and protection specialists offering custom ceramic tile, carpet, and upholstery cleaning in Barrington, IL.
Another affordable and fast method for carpet cleaning is bonnet cleaning, which removes dirt and pollutants from the surface. However, it is not suitable for deep cleaning of the floor surface. Consider bonnet cleaning as a regular maintenance and upkeep solution to keep rugs and carpets always looking their best.
It's not only about the carpets when having a professional carpet cleaning done at home. Getting tile and grout cleaning and sealing services for a complete look is also a good idea. A professional cleaning will eliminate the grime and residue that regular mopping won't. For example, a steam ceramic tile cleaning may do wonders for a kitchen or bathroom floor's look. After cleaning house tiles, many professionals advise sealing the grout lines again so that dirt doesn't settle back in quickly. Many homeowners and commercial property owners in Barrington, IL, recommend My Carpet Cleaning for regular carpet, upholstery, and tile cleaning because of its expertise, certified technicians, non-allergic products, and 100% customer satisfaction.
About My Carpet Cleaning
My Carpet Cleaning is a trusted company offering over a decade of carpet, upholstery, tile & grout cleaning, stain removal, and maintenance services for commercial and residential properties in Barrington, IL. The company guarantees its work and offers upfront pricing for carpet cleaning, in addition to having licensed specialists, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly solutions.
