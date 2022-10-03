Global Coating Additives Market Growth Trajectory

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Coating Additives Market Report by TBRC covers coating additives market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022”, the coating additives market is expected to grow from $8.03 billion in 2021 to $8.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42%. The coating additives market size is expected to reach $11.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.74%. The strong growth in buildings and construction sector is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Coating Additives Market

The investment of companies in R&D is the key trend gaining popularity in the coating additives market. Companies operating in coating additives global market are increasing investments in R&D sectors and initiatives to develop technologically advanced products to meet demand from various end user industries across the globe.

Overview Of The Coating Additives Market

The coating additives industry consists of the sale of coating additives by an entity (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a specialized group of chemically engineered materials designed to enhance performance by modifying the rheology, and coating formulations anti-foaming properties, wetting and dispersing properties. Coating additives are used to remove defects in the coating such as foam bubbles, poor levelling, and flocculation. They are also used to impart specific properties to the formulations such as better slip, flame retardance, UV stability, chemical resistance and other properties.

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additive, Other Types

By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions

By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications

By Geography: The coating additives global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Akzo Nobel NV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Allnex Netherlands B.V, Ineos Group AG, Kamin LLC, Keim additec surface GMBH, BYK Additives & Instruments, Cabot Corporation, Kyoeisha chemical Co., Ltd, Michelman, Inc., Rhodia SA, Shamrock Technologies, and Shin Etsu chemical Co Ltd.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of coating additives market. The market report analyzes coating additives market size, coating additives market growth drivers, coating additives market segments, coating additives market major players, coating additives global market growth across geographies, coating additives global market trends and coating additives global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The coating additives global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

