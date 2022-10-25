Vectra Heavy Haulers Has A Brand-New And Attractive Web Design For A Better User Experience

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectra Heavy Haulers unveils a new website design with an attractive look and feel, offering a suite of shipping oversized and overweight freight. The new website's simple navigation and sleek design make it even more user-friendly. Vectra Heavy Haulers is one of the most famous heavy haul trucking companies in Ontario, specializing in shipping oversized and overweight freight across North America. The website was designed by Ace SEO Consulting, a company famous for web design in Calgary.

The latest monitoring and secure sockets layer (SSL) technology employed by the company safeguards users' personal information and website traffic. The website use SSL, a commonly used security method, to establish an encrypted link and guarantee the privacy of all data exchanged between web servers and browsers.

This new website's navigation has been made simpler. The rapid client quote option makes it easier for website visitors to find the information they need. The new website has been reorganized, and its pages have been compressed to provide clients with the information they need fast

According to the company, the main objective of the new website design is to produce a more functional, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. The business wants to make it easier for its users to discover and find helpful information about shipping oversized and overweight freight across North America.

Vectra Heavy Haulers goes above and beyond when delivering its services are made up of:
• Open-deck trucking
• Over-dimensional hauling
• Freight transport
• Cross-border transportation
• Canadian heavy haul
• Logistics.

Some industries across North America that have trusted Vectra Heavy Haulers to move their equipment include oil and gas, construction, mining, manufacturing, forestry, and aerospace.
Because of its experience in moving oversized freight across North America, the company is familiar with all the laws and guidelines that must be followed while moving oversized cargo, reducing the likelihood of any unpleasant surprises while moving the time-sensitive goods. Vectra Heavy Haulers takes pleasure in employing highly skilled, experienced professional drivers aware of the difficulties and obligations involved in transporting oversized cargo. A thorough inspection of all the trucks and machinery each month ensures that everything performs as it should. This lowers the possibility of malfunctions and delays while the freight is transported.

The services offered by Vectra Heavy Haulers can be seen on the company's website, which describes the specific processes for each service. The company's website has a dedicated contact tab where visitors can fill in a form to get a quote, call to get the information or find the location to visit.

After the release of this website, the company aims to keep the pages updated for new services and promotions. Know more about the company by accessing the about/contact tab on the website of Vectra Heavy Haulers.


Summary/Conclusion:
Do you have a question about oversized hauling and trucking services in Canada, or do you need a custom quote for shipping the oversized freight? Visit the brand new website with streamlined navigation to learn more about the company and services offered and get a quote. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality.

About Vectra Heavy Haulers
Vectra Heavy Haulers is committed to offering a reliable choice to transfer freight while ensuring that every client is satisfied with the level of service and price. Feel secure by hiring Vectra Heavy Haulers to move the large machinery due to the company's experience with all industry requirements, the expertise of its drivers, the safety standards put on the equipment, and the commitment to customer service. The new website design is part of the ease company offers to its clients.

